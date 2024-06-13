Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $234.55 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $878,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

