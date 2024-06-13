Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $230.00 price objective on the stock.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $234.55 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
