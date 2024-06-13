Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arkema Stock Up 0.5 %

ARKAY traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. 2,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. Arkema has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

About Arkema

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.7363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous dividend of $3.03. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.