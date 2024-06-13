Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

CVE:AMC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Arizona Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a PE ratio of -16.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Magellan Pais sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$185,000.00.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

