Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 943 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $7.65 on Wednesday, reaching $151.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

