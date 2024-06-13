Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OneMain worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 530,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OMF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

