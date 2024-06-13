Argent Capital Management LLC Has $38.48 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fortinet worth $38,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,065. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

