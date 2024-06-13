Argent Capital Management LLC Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 13.2 %

Oracle stock traded up $16.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,840,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $140.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

