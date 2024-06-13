Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $68,109,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 78.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 122,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,315,075 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.70. 870,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,881. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.14. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.