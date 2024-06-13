Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $150.12.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,676 shares of company stock valued at $222,331,446. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

