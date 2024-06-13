Ardor Price Tops $0.0815 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $81.46 million and $10.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00048796 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.