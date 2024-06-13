Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $53.71. Approximately 262,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 450,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Arcellx Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Arcellx’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $473,245.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,689.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $473,245.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,689.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $458,787.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,680 shares of company stock valued at $43,580,586. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arcellx by 21.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.