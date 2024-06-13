Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,236 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Arcellx worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $473,245.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,689.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,680 shares of company stock valued at $43,580,586 over the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arcellx stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 389,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,005. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

