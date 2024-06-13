Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $166.44 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,846,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.0005502 USD and is up 10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $14,157,793.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

