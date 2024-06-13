AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

APP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.91. 1,886,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,923. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,726,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,034,958 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

