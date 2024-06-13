AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Purchased by Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC grew its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for approximately 17.7% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AppLovin worth $31,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,726,239 shares of company stock worth $1,477,034,958. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.8 %

APP traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.15. 137,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

