AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,726,239 shares of company stock worth $1,477,034,958 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

