Apollo Currency One Day Trading Volume Reaches $75.09 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 32% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $809,447.64 and approximately $75.09 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00047551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

