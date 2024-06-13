Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Critical Comparison

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $186.99 million 6.25 -$166.20 million ($1.18) -6.84 Kimco Realty $1.78 billion 7.00 $654.27 million $0.53 34.96

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -86.84% -33.35% -7.72% Kimco Realty 19.17% 3.54% 1.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kimco Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45

Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $21.52, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Apartment Investment and Management on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

