AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Short Interest Update

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCAGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AP Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. AP Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APCA. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AP Acquisition by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of AP Acquisition by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 241,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AP Acquisition by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of AP Acquisition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

