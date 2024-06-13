ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.38% of ANSYS worth $118,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.39. 401,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.44 and a 200-day moving average of $329.92. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

