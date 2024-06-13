Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. 8,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.
About Anglo Pacific Group
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
