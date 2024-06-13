Analysts Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) PT at $9.40

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $672.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

