ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 70.3% in May

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of ALNPY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ANA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.