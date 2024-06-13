Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of AMKR opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,802 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,694,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

