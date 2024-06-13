Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.3%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.41 and last traded at $186.45. Approximately 6,484,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,975,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

