ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $444.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,611,280. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.