AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Down 82.1% in May

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 92.71% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $30,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

