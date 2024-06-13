Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 1,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,829,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,160,658. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $180.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

