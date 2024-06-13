Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance
DRTSW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 8,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.
About Alpha Tau Medical
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Tau Medical
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.