Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Purchased by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources comprises about 4.7% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,638. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.17. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.85 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $17.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.