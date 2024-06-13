Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$80.08 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The stock has a market cap of C$77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.26). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.343894 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

