Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.39 and last traded at $78.65. Approximately 3,359,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,263,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.30.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

The company has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 264.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 81,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

