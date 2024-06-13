Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 203,080 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.03. 12,038,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,276,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

