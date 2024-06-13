Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $50.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00047395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,181,518,373 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

