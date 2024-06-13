Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.72. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $370.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRS. Hovde Group raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.