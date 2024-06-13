Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

