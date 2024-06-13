Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Head to Head Review

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Akanda has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akanda and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.16 million 0.25 -$32.28 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.25 million 2.26 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

This table compares Akanda and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s -11.45% -1,974.53% -31.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akanda and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie’s beats Akanda on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

