Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $143.90 and last traded at $144.71. 514,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,412,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.32.

Specifically, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,022 shares of company stock worth $52,636,993 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.