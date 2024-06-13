Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,024,200 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the May 15th total of 15,824,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,242.0 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AICAF remained flat at $0.51 on Wednesday. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

