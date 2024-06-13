Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 1.15% of Agree Realty worth $72,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $71,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,070,000 after purchasing an additional 452,798 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,475,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. 982,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

