AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.77. 1,802,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,393,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

