Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW) Short Interest Update

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Aetherium Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 10,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,549. Aetherium Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
