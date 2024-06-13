Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW) Short Interest Update

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aetherium Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 10,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,549. Aetherium Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Aetherium Acquisition

Further Reading

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

