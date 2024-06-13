AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Holdings Lifted by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,614 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for 9.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $28,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AerCap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.99. 1,804,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,339. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.