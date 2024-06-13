Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

NYSE:AVK remained flat at $12.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,803. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

