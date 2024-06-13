Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:AVK remained flat at $12.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,803. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
