Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 573,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 756,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $943.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

