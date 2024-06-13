Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.40

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.
Adtran Networks Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 0.79.
Adtran Networks Company Profile
Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.
Featured Stories
