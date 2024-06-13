Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $600.97.

ADBE traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.74. 8,200,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,029. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.43. The company has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

