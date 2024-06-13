Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in May

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 834.0 days.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock remained flat at $11.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

