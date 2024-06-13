Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 738.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 738.5%.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AE opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.03 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AE

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.