ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $265,200.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Kirsten Castillo sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,345.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACV Auctions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.